Netflix has got a little treat for all of you baseball fans, suckers for inspiring movies, and Mike Veeck-inspired hustlers.

‘The Saint of Second Chances' is set to air this coming Sept. 19 on Netflix so grab your popcorn and baseball caps! The documentary brings on themes like family, business, and fun that can captivate anyone watching.

Son of Hall of Fame Chicago White Sox owner Bill Veeck, Mike Veeck wanted to continue on the legacy of making sure that ballparks were fun. From giveaways to fireworks to themed nights to sports, this documentary talks about it all!

The documentary talks about how the Veeck legacy remained notorious forever. However, it also showcases how a younger Veeck built his way up from the dust, especially after the White Sox riots back in 1979.

The true value in this documentary doesn’t simply lie in the element of success or baseball but in the importance of family and what you stand for.

The documentary is directed by Academy Award winner Morgan Neville, who is known for '20 Feet From Stardom' and Jeff Malmberg who is known for his artistic documentary ‘Marwencol'. With that being said, you already know you're in for a treat. If you add in a special portrayal of ‘Its Always Sunny In Philadelphia' star Charlie Day, it's almost guaranteed you'll enjoy the film.

Like any comeback story, The Saint of Second Chances brings promise in a light-hearted and comedic approach to redemption. This makes sure that this isn’t just some regular baseball movie.