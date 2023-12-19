Fans on the internet went into overdrive after Mumbai Indians replaced Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya as their captain, starting IPL 2024.

Fans on the internet went into overdrive after five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians announced Hardik Pandya as their captain, replacing Rohit Sharma from the position, starting from the 2024 season.

Rohit should quietly leave Mumbai and he should play with some other franchise like Lucknow, Delhi or Bengaluru as they are still struggling to win their first title The way Mi Treated him is unfair#RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/XbvfCzL9tL — AT10 (@Loyalsachfan01) December 15, 2023

Rohit Sharma deserved to step down on his own terms at @mipaltan . Gave the franchise great success over the years. Seems strange how it’s played out so suddenly #RohitSharma #MumbaiIndians — John Wright (@johnwright15) December 16, 2023

There's no #MumbaiIndians without captaincy of #RohitSharma for me. Bhad mein gayi Mumbai Indians pic.twitter.com/TRZvFQP7m2 — Ashish (@error040290) December 15, 2023

Mumbai Indians need to realise that there is no T"RO"phy without RO.#RohitSharma #ShameOnMI pic.twitter.com/GoJs3Mn1Pe — 𝙳𝚛 𝙽𝚒𝚔𝚑𝚊𝚝 (@TheCricGirl_) December 15, 2023

Interestingly, Hardik Pandya returned to the franchise only days ago, sealing a remarkable comeback to his parent Mumbai Indians from Gujarat Titans (GT), whom he powered to a maiden IPL title in their first season in 2022.

During IPL 2023, Hardik Pandya's team topped the points table during the group stage before making it to the final. However, the Gujarat Titans failed to lift their second successive IPL trophy after losing to MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in the title clash.

Following his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians in 2015, Hardik Pandya played for the side for seven consecutive seasons before parting ways to join Gujarat Titans during the 2022 season.

During his seven-year stint with Mumbai Indians, Hardik Pandya was a crucial link in the Rohit Sharma-led team's title-winning campaigns in 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020.

On the other hand, under Rohit Sharma's ten-year stint as captain from 2013 to 2023, Mumbai Indians lifted trophies in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.

But the franchise's performance in the last three years hasn't been as good as it used to be. Moreover, Rohit Sharma turns 37 in April next year, and that's perhaps why the management of Mumbai Indians would have thought about replacing him with a young face to lead the team.

Among the first to react to Hardik Pandya's appointment was Mahela Jayawardene, who serves as Mumbai Indians' Global Head of Performance.

“It is part of legacy building and staying true to the MI philosophy of being future-ready. Mumbai Indians have always been blessed with exceptional leadership right from Sachin to Harbhajan and Ricky to Rohit, who while contributing to the immediate success have always had an eye on strengthening the team for the future,” Mahela Jayawardene stated.

“It is in keeping with this philosophy that Hardik Pandya will assume captaincy of Mumbai Indians for the IPL 2024 season,” the Sri Lankan great added.

“We express our gratitude to Rohit Sharma for his exceptional leadership; his tenure as the captain of the Mumbai Indians since 2013 has been nothing short of extraordinary,” Mahela Jayawardene continued.

“His leadership has not only brought unparalleled success to the team but has also solidified his place as one of the finest captains in the history of the IPL. Under his guidance, MI became one of the most successful and loved teams ever. We will look forward to his guidance and experience on and off the field to further strengthen MI. We welcome Hardik Pandya as the new captain of MI and wish him all the very best,” he asserted.

Though Rohit Sharma's sacking as Mumbai Indians' skipper came as a shock to his legion of fans, two former India cricketers, Aakash Chopra and Ravichandran Ashwin, and South Africa legend AB de Villiers, had predicted such a scenario after Hardik Pandya's returned to the franchise from Gujarat Titans.