The Brooklyn Nets had to pivot into a bit of a retooling situation in the middle of the 2022-23 situation in light of the Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving situation. Even still, the Nets should be well-positioned to build a sustainable contender, thanks to the vast array of draft assets they picked up along the way.

The Nets, at the moment, have a solid NBA-ready core led by the likes of Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, and Nicolas Claxton. They can't afford to bottom out since their first-round pick in 2024 belongs to the Houston Rockets. Even then, there are a few youngsters coming up the Nets' pipeline that should capture fans' attention as they suit up during the 2023 NBA Summer League in Vegas.

It's unfortunate that Dariq Whitehead, one of the Nets' first-round picks in the 2023 NBA Draft, won't be able to suit up for the team due to his ongoing recovery from a foot injury. Still, the Nets should have more than enough talent to warrant some focused viewing from its fanbase.

But which among their young prospects should fans watch out for the most? Here are five must-watch prospects for when the Nets begin their 2023 NBA Summer League journey in Vegas on Friday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Kennedy Chandler

As the old adage goes, one man's trash is another man's treasure. And in the case of Kennedy Chandler and the Nets, that certainly rings true. The Memphis Grizzlies had a roster crunch before the 2023 NBA playoffs, so they had to let go of Chandler, the defensive-minded rookie point guard.

The Grizzlies' decision to cut Chandler, however, was not an indictment of his play, or his potential to become a contributor to a winning team. Memphis just valued their stockpile of wings — much to the Nets' gain.

Kennedy Chandler played in just 36 games for the Grizzlies last season, and he didn't show much scoring efficiency. But it was difficult for him to get into a rhythm anyway, what with his lack of minutes. Nevertheless, his potential as an annoying pest at the point guard position was apparent, as he had the effort to pick up ballhandlers the whole 94 feet, hounding them relentlessly.

Chandler should have a golden opportunity to latch on with the Nets organization, for as long as he doesn't end up being a total zero on offense. And it all starts with impressing during Summer League.

Noah Clowney

The Nets added to their multi-positional versatility when they drafted Noah Clowney with the 21st overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft. Clowney is a rangy athlete who can cover multiple positions, although he doesn't necessarily boast the most expansive offensive game at the moment. The 18 year-old big man relies more on his teammates to feed him open looks, preferring to do his dirty work on the interior.

His potential as a threat from deep at his size (6'10, 210 lbs.) should make him one of the Nets' more promising youngsters — and in Summer League, it'll be his shooting development that teams should keep an eye out for, as that would determine just how high his ceiling can be.

David Duke Jr.

David Duke Jr., as admirable as his career mission is, may be on borrowed time with the Nets organization. It's his third year with the team, but he hasn't yet cracked the rotation in any meaningful degree. This Summer League stint may be a make-or-break year for him, especially when the Nets have a ton of picks coming down the line.

Duke must show an improved ability to shoot from deep during what could be his last hurrah with the Nets, as he doesn't have the most polished off-the-bounce game to make up for his lack of shooting.

Jalen Wilson

The Nets drafted Jalen Wilson with the 51st overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, signing him to a two-way deal, signifying the team's belief in his ability to, at the very least, threaten for a spot on the main roster down the line.

The 6'8 forward posted impressive volume scoring totals during his senior year at Kansas, averaging 20.1 points per game, so Nets fans should be on the lookout for his ability to get some buckets against tougher opposition. Two of the key skills Wilson must polish will be his off the bounce shot creation and his ability to create for others. The 22-year old forward should also must let the game come to him and adapt to more of an off-ball role unlike the featured one he had in college.

RaiQuan Gray

RaiQuan Gray latched onto the Nets on a two-way deal, so he should be up and down the roster this coming 2022-23 regular season. Thus, fans should get better acquainted with the 6'8 forward out of Florida State.

Gray played well in the G-League last season with the Long Island Nets, averaging 15.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 1.6 steals on 57.8 percent shooting from the field and 38.2 percent shooting from deep (albeit on low volume). If Gray manages to maintain this kind of efficiency, especially from deep, on greater volume, as well as cut down on his turnovers, he should earn a spot on the Nets roster sooner than later given his impressive size for the position.