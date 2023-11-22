The Brooklyn Nets visit the Atlanta Hawks as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Brooklyn Nets go on the road to take on the Atlanta Hawks for the first time this season. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Nets-Hawks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Brooklyn is 6-7 and they have lost their last two games. Of their active players, Mikal Bridges is the leading scorer. He scored 20.3 points per game, grabs 5.8 rebounds, and dishes 3.8 assists. Cam Johnson is back, but he has been struggling from the field. He does score 13.7 points per game, but he shoots just 40.3 percent from the field. The Nets will be missing two key players against the Hawks as Ben Simmons, and Cam Thomas continue to nurse their injuries.

The Hawks are 6-7, and they are coming off a game in which they put up 152 points against the Indiana Pacers. Atlanta has also lost their last three games, all being played at home. Trae Young is scoring 24.6 points per game while also collecting 10.8 assists.Dejounte Murray averaged 21.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game. Five other players are scoring in the double-figures for the Hawks, as well. As a team, the Hawks average 122.4 points per game.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nets-Hawks Odds

Brooklyn Nets: +3.5 (-110)

Atlanta Hawks: -3.5 (-110)

Over: 234.5 (-110)

Under: 234.5 (-110)

How to Watch Nets vs. Hawks

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Southeast

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread

Brooklyn needs to keep up offensively if they want to cover this spread. There is a great chance for this to happen, though. Atlanta allows 120.9 points per game, which is the sixth-highest in the NBA. Opponents have the fifth-highest field goal percentage, and fifth-highest three-point percentage against the Hawks. Brooklyn is missing one of their best scorers in Cam Thomas, but they should be able to put up some points in this game. If Brooklyn can put up close to 120 points, they should be able to cover the spread.

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread

The Hawks are the third-highest scoring team in the NBA. They score 122.4 points per game, and they just scored 152 points without overtime Tuesday night. Atlants is seventh in the NBA in field goal percentage, 12th in three-point percentage, and fifth in free throw percentage. Needless to say, the Hawks make a very high amount of shots, no matter how they come. They will have to keep that up in this game. The Hawks will not have to score another 152 games this game, but 120 will get the job done.

Final Nets-Hawks Prediction & Pick

The Nets are missing two important pieces in this game, and they have been without them for a little bit now. The Nets are a much worse team without Cam Thomas and Ben Simmons, even with Bridges on the floor. The Hawks have all their core pieces healthy, and they can score as much as any team in the NBA. With all that said, I do not see the Hawks losing this game. As 3.5 points favorites, I am going to take the Hawks to cover this spread easily. The over is at 234.5, and I think both teams are more than capable of hitting the over in this game. I am going to take the over, as well.

Final Nets-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Hawks -3.5 (-110), Over 234.5 (-110)