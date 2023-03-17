A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Things haven’t exactly been great for Ben Simmons since he made the move to the Brooklyn Nets last year. He has shown signs of life this season, but for the most part, injuries have yet again prevented the former Rookie of the Year from making a significant impact on his team.

On Friday, it was revealed that Simmons had mutually agreed to part ways with his now-former sports agency, Klutch Sports. According to reports, the Nets star “just needed a fresh start,” which led to his decision to part ways with Rich Paul and Klutch Sports.

Unsurprisingly, the mean streets of Twitter saw this move as an opportunity to once again annihilate Simmons on social media:

Simmons will go down as arguably thee biggest bust as the #1 overall pick ever!… — 31up2nogood (@ajm31) March 17, 2023

Simmons career is basically over damn — (Raquel) KB💜💛 (@SOULbeautifulme) March 17, 2023

It’s smart to split up after a big heist. Lay low for a while. — Philly’s Phinest Beercan (@BeercanBrain) March 17, 2023

Ben Simmons and Dwight Howard in Taiwan next year:pic.twitter.com/RVtayzBbA3 — LBJ ʰᶦᵐ (@KiLBJJ) March 17, 2023

Even fans of the Philadelphia 76ers, Simmons’ previous team, could not help themselves:

Sixers fans told yas. Who won the trade again? 😬 — Joey A (@IN2THEMAINFRAME) March 17, 2023

Klutch Sports owes an apology to the city of Philadelphia for how they blamed us in order for Ben to get his money back. — Miss Inappropriate (@misssinapprop) March 17, 2023

Some folks aren’t buying the “mutual decision” bit in all this. They believe it was actually Klutch Sports who chose to drop Simmons as its client amid all the issues he’s been going through of late:

Let’s guess who dropped who lol — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) March 17, 2023

I’m guessing Klutch is the one that was trying to get away 😂 — Shawn 🏀 (@JustAKidwHoop) March 17, 2023

There are those who came to Ben Simmons’ defense, though. Some fans believe that this was the right decision for the three-time All-Star given how Klutch Sports pretty much treated him like garbage:

Bron’s clique never did right by Ben; truly believe his career would have been much different if he had an agent who always had his best interest at heart. Now that he’s down, they dipping. Sad stuff for the kid, but he has to strap up and make a comeback on his own. — David J Daniels (@ddaniels2d) March 17, 2023

he got some bad advice. Sitting out that entire season really fucked his whole career up. He should join Nerlens, Noel and his lawsuit. Clutch sports pretty much only cares about LeBron and the rest of their clients get screwed over unless they get teamed up with LeBron — Atomic Comet (@Atomic_Comet) March 17, 2023

Whichever side of the fence you’re sitting on right now, what cannot be denied is that Ben Simmons has yet again approached another crossroads in his career. He’s reportedly in line to hire Bernie Lee, a noteworthy NBA sports agent who currently represents Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler, among others. Let’s just hope that this move will affect his floundering career in a positive manner.