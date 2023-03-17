Things haven’t exactly been great for Ben Simmons since he made the move to the Brooklyn Nets last year. He has shown signs of life this season, but for the most part, injuries have yet again prevented the former Rookie of the Year from making a significant impact on his team.

On Friday, it was revealed that Simmons had mutually agreed to part ways with his now-former sports agency, Klutch Sports. According to reports, the Nets star “just needed a fresh start,” which led to his decision to part ways with Rich Paul and Klutch Sports.

Unsurprisingly, the mean streets of Twitter saw this move as an opportunity to once again annihilate Simmons on social media:

Even fans of the Philadelphia 76ers, Simmons’ previous team, could not help themselves:

Live and breathe the NBA?

🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter.

Some folks aren’t buying the “mutual decision” bit in all this. They believe it was actually Klutch Sports who chose to drop Simmons as its client amid all the issues he’s been going through of late:

There are those who came to Ben Simmons’ defense, though. Some fans believe that this was the right decision for the three-time All-Star given how Klutch Sports pretty much treated him like garbage:

Whichever side of the fence you’re sitting on right now, what cannot be denied is that Ben Simmons has yet again approached another crossroads in his career. He’s reportedly in line to hire Bernie Lee, a noteworthy NBA sports agent who currently represents Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler, among others. Let’s just hope that this move will affect his floundering career in a positive manner.

 

 