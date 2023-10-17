It appears that Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is poised to take the next step toward superstardom in the NBA. For Brooklyn Nets guard-forward Ben Simmons, does not doubt Maxey's ability to reach his full potential in the league.

“He just continues to grow and he works so hard,” Simmons said of Maxey (h/t Ky Carlin of Sixer Wire). “The sky’s the limit for him, but with everything going on in terms of like Philly, he’s getting an opportunity to play point guard and run the team and continue to build. For me, he’s one of my favorite players to watch. A good feel for the game, he’s fearless. He’s a hard worker.”

Ben Simmons got a good look at Maxey during Monday's preseason clash between the Sixers and the Nets. Maxey played only 15 minutes but was able to score eight points on 4-for-8 shooting from the floor while also adding three assists and a steal. He greatly impacted the game over the short time he spent on the floor, as evidenced by the fact that he finished with a plus-minus of plus-12 in the Sixers' 127-119 victory.

Joel Embiid and James Harden will remain as the top options of the Sixers, but with a seemingly shaky Harden situation, Maxey could potentially get a much bigger role in Philly in the coming 2023-24 NBA campaign.

Ben Simmons shines in loss to Sixers

As for Simmons, he is also looking to have a great season, especially after sliding out of basketball relevancy over the past couple of years. Simmons shined in the Sixers games, as he recorded eight points, nine assists, and six rebounds in 29 minutes of action.