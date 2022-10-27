The Brooklyn Nets are now staring down a very disappointing 1-3 record to start the season after suffering yet another loss on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks. Ben Simmons had another forgettable evening for his new team, which might be attributed to the back injury he sustained during the matchup.

After the game, Simmons revealed that he “tweaked” his back against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the mighty Bucks. At this point, however, it does not sound like a cause for concern. According to Nets head coach Steve Nash, Ben should be good to go moving forward (via Nets beat reporter Alex Schiffer of The Athletic):

Steve Nash said there was no lingering effects with Ben Simmons’ back “tweak” last night.

The Nets are slated to take on the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday in the second night of a back-to-back set, and fortunately, Simmons was nowhere to be found on the injury list. This obviously bodes well for the former Rookie of the Year, considering how his back was one of the major issues that prevented him from suiting up for the Nets last season.

The fact that Simmons is playing in a back-to-back despite suffering a minor knock is good news for his status moving forward. It sounds like he’s in excellent shape right now health-wise. At this point, Nets fans are just hoping that he’s able to get his act together on the basketball court to help his team stack up some W’s. Ben Simmons hasn’t been all that bad, actually, but there’s also no denying that he’s left a lot to be desired.