Brooklyn Nets big man Ben Simmons continues progressing through a rehabilitation program for his injured back ahead of the FIBA World Cup in late August. According to Michael Randall of the Melbourne Herald-Sun, Simmons is “feeling good” but still has “boxes to tick” before he can confidently commit to the Boomers:

“Simmons, who has been active on social media over the past few days posting muscular images of himself in the weight room and on the court, still has boxes to tick before he can be confident his body will hold up to the rigors of the Aussies’ FIBA World Cup campaign,” Randall said. “Code Sports has been told the 26-year-old is ‘feeling good' but is yet to test himself in full-contact competitive battles, with the Boomers’ squad set for pre-tournament training and selection in Cairns in less than two months (July 30-August 9).”

Randall also reported that Boomers head coach Brian Goorjian and Basketball Australia are in communication with Simmons' camp regarding his return:

“While it was hoped they’d have an answer by now after earmarking an initial early-July deadline, Basketball Australia and coach Brian Goorjian are understood to be happy with the communication out of the Simmons’ camp and are prepared to give him more time, confident he can be a difference-maker.”

There has been no shortage of workout photos coming from Simmons' social media accounts this offseason. The Aussie has posted pictures of himself working out at Brooklyn's HSS Training Center and, more recently, the University of Miami:

Ben Simmons has not appeared in a game since Feb. 15. The three-time All-Star was sidelined by a knee injury during the All-Star break before the team eventually shut him down due to a nerve impingement in his surgically-repaired back. When Simmons was on the floor, he struggled to produce at his accustomed level, averaging 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 6.1 assists in 42 appearances. The 26-year-old missed three extended periods during the first half of the season while battling knee, calf, and back ailments.

Simmons' new agent, Bernie Lee, told the New York Post last month that the Aussie had been cleared to move to the next stage of his rehab and is “progressing really well.” Nets general manager Sean Marks said Simmons' timeline is to be 100 percent by Sept. 1 ahead of training camp.

While Ben Simmons is still recovering, Goorjian recently said he expects the former number-one pick to join Australia before the World Cup. The Nets have no shortage of connections to the Boomers, with Patty Mills returning as one of the team's most experienced players and assistant coach Adam Caporn serving as one of Goorjian's top assistants.

Australia will begin preparation with a training camp from Aug. 1-10 before playing a series of warmup games from Aug. 11-18. The World Cup will take place from Aug. 25 to Sept. 10 in the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia. The Boomers are among the favorites to compete for a medal with a roster headlined by 10 NBA players: Mills, Josh Giddey, Joe Ingles, Josh Green, Jock Landale, Dyson Daniels, Matisse Thybulle, Matthew Dellavedova, Xavier Cooks, and Jack White.