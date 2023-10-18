A resurgence seems to be on the horizon for Ben Simmons. All of that was happening for the Brooklyn Nets star as he traversed the NBA Preseason along with Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson. But, a lingering question in the minds of most basketball fans. Will he be willing to join Josh Giddey in strengthening Team Australia for the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Ben Simmons unveiled his willingness to join Team Australia for the 2024 Paris Olympics in his latest statement, via Christopher Riley.

“Let’s get through the season healthy and play in the Olympics. That’s just going to be insane for me. I’m going for a medal, but just having that experience and being able to represent my country, there’s probably nothing better than that,” the Nets star said about being able to be the primary star for the land down under.

He was also able to track the progress of the Josh Giddey-led team despite his absence in the FIBA World Cup, “I didn’t watch full games, but I would keep up. I watched stats, scores, and just what’s going on in that world, which was interesting because I live it, I get the media side.”

Simmons looks on par to regain his confidence with the Nets. In their last NBA Preseason outing against the Philadelphia 76ers, he notched an all-around performance with eight points, nine assists, and six rebounds. If all of this goes well, without any injuries, he could very well be joining Australia in their pursuit to bust the LeBron James-led Team USA squad.