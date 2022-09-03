Nets’ Ben Simmons is already getting booed in the Big Apple … at the US Open

The fans attending the U.S. Open in New York absolutely adore Serena Williams in her final tournament. However, those same fans don’t feel the same way toward enigmatic Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons.

Simmons, who’s in attendance at Williams’ match on Friday, was shown on the U.S. Open jumbotron and was instantly booed by the crowd.

Ben Simmons apparently got boo'd when shown on the big board at the #USOpen (via @darcymaine_espn)pic.twitter.com/H6OohyNdi9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 3, 2022

Simmons’ not-so-rosy reception in what should be the friendly confines of the Big Apple shouldn’t come as a surprise to Simmons or New Yorkers. Despite the Nets acquiring the former No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, Simmons has yet to suit up for Brooklyn, which was just a small part of the Nets’ ongoing drama last season. Simmons nearly made his Nets debut in Game 4 of the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs against the Boston Celtics, but it was shelved due to a back injury.

Without Simmons alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, the Nets’ season collapsed in the playoffs.

In February, the Nets traded James Harden and Paul Millsap to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Simmons, Andre Drummond, Seth Curry and two future first-round picks.

Simmons enters the third year of a five-year, $177.2 million extension that pays him a whopping $35.4 million on the 2022-2023 NBA campaign.

Ben Simmons, if he ever returns to the court, shouldn’t expect a warm welcome whether he’s playing in Brooklyn at Barclays Center until he proves he deserves it from the home crowd as the U.S. Open spectators gave him a preview of what’s to come.