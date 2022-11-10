By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The Brooklyn Nets appear to be slowly turning things around, winners of three of their past four games following the suspension levied on polarizing point guard Kyrie Irving. On Wednesday night, the Nets demolished their in-state rivals New York Knicks, 112-85, on the back of a stellar triple-double from Kevin Durant. And in the process, Ben Simmons, the oft-criticized point guard/forward, was able to continue his teams’ reign of terror over the oft-overmatched Knicks.

According to StatMuse, Simmons remained undefeated against the Knicks for his career, moving to 15-0 following the Nets’ latest victory despite Simmons’ triple-single performance of six points, nine boards, and four dimes in 23 minutes off the bench.

Fun fact: Ben Simmons is 15-0 vs the Knicks in his career.@NBAMuse24pic.twitter.com/6hacmB8gBr — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 10, 2022

Ben Simmons has always posted solid numbers against the Knicks for his career, having averaged 14.6 points, 9.1 rebounds and 7.6 assists on 59 percent shooting from the field since he first stepped foot against them in 2017 with the Philadelphia 76ers. Arguably his best game against the Knicks came on January 13, 2019, when he carved up New York to the tune of 20 points, 22 rebounds, and nine assists while shooting 10-13 from the field.

Three of Simmons’ 14 wins against the Knicks back when he was with the Sixers came without Joel Embiid, so it’s not as if he’s always been carried by a more offensively-gifted teammate.

Nets fans will be hoping that Ben Simmons slowly ramps up into the All-Star he’s proven to be in the past, especially with the Kyrie Irving situation still far from a resolution. Simmons hasn’t even scored in double-digits in the eight games he’s played thus far, but as he continues to work his way back into game shape, especially when he’s been dealing with knee soreness over the past week or so, it’s not unreasonable to expect him to improve on what has been a tough start to the season thus far.

Hopefully for the Nets, Simmons’ continued dominance over the Knicks carries over to his team’s performance against other teams, with the Nets aiming to be near the top of the Eastern Conference come season’s end.