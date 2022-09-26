It is time to get really excited about the prospect of Ben Simmons sharing the floor together with fellow Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. During Monday’s NBA Media Day, Simmons shared that he is now in the right headspace to finally compete.

“I’ve been working on myself this past year to get back on the court and play at a high level. I deserve this opportunity,” Simmons told media members, via Brian Lewis of the New York Post.

It’s been a while since NBA fans last saw Ben Simmons playing basketball in an actual NBA game. That was way back in the 2021 NBA Playoffs when he was still with the Philadelphia 76ers. After not seeing eye to eye with the Sixers following that tumultuous postseason, Simmons would never play another minute for Philadelphia. The Sixers would later trade him to the Nets in February 2022 along with a package that included Seth Curry and Andre Drummond for James Harden and the shell of Paul Millsap, but Brooklyn has also yet to see their star acquisition in action, as Simmons’ back injury and mental health problem had prevented him from ever suiting up for the team last season.

That will change in the upcoming 2022-23 NBA season, with Ben Simmons seemingly ready to go and help the Nets realize their lofty potential. With Durant and Irving still on the team, Simmons completes Brooklyn’s Big Three which should be good enough for the Nets to contend heavily for an NBA title.