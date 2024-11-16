The Brooklyn Nets show a lot of fight for a team that's supposed to be tanking. Trailing the New York Knicks by 21 points late in the third quarter on Friday at Madison Square Garden, Jordi Fernandez' squad refused to roll over. Brooklyn fought back to take a one-point lead on a Dennis Schroder three with 11 seconds remaining.

However, Jalen Brunson would answer with a triple on the other end. Former Net Mikal Bridges blocked a Schroder layup attempt at the buzzer, sealing a 124-122 Knicks victory.

The Nets continue to perform above expectations during year one of a rebuild, and Jordi Fernandez said Friday's comeback was another step in the right direction.

“Losing hurts, and it hurts for all of us. But right there, we showed our identity, and nobody can take that away from us,” the head coach said. “The fight that we put together, that's something that we have to appreciate. Now, after losing the game, you go into the locker room, and nobody's happy. And I'm the first one that says I want to win every game and that we're going to fight to win.”

“But at the same time, if you see how we're working every day, which you guys don't see, and what we're trying to build and how, that's how I can be proud of my guys today… At the end of the day, building this foundation and establishing our identity is the most important thing for us. We have a plan in place and sustaining success is what we want to do.”

The Nets set themselves in a new path this summer, sending Bridges across the river for five first-round picks and a first-round pick swap. They faced their former top player for the first time on Friday.

Nets reminded of past as they look to future

Bridges looked energized throughout the game, a stark contrast to the second half of last season. He posted 22 points, five rebounds and four assists on 9-of-17 shooting during the Knicks win.

“It was good to see them,” he said after facing his former team. “Good competing against them and trash-talking back and forth, and it was great to see not just my teammates but the staff and everybody else.”

Bridges and the Knicks came away with the win, but his performance won't change opinions about the Nets making the correct decision this summer. After firing Jacque Vaughn midway through last season and limping to the finish line, Brooklyn chose a stockpile of assets and a fresh start over continued mediocrity.

While it's early, the team appears to have found a keeper in Fernandez. Friday's performance is the latest example of the foundation the Nets have begun laying as they pivot to a new era.

Cam Thomas led Brooklyn against New York with another impeccable performance in front of an MSG crowd. Facing a wing duo of OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges, the 23-year-old scored a game-high 43 points on 16-of-22 shooting from the field and 7-of-10 from three. Thomas hit five straight threes to open the game and scored 12 fourth-quarter points to keep Brooklyn alive.

“They were guarding hard, switching, switching multiple defenders on me, blitzing, so I just had to figure it out,” he said after the performance. “But I just really just wanted to come out, be aggressive, and set the tone early… So I did a good job of that, decent job of that, but you always want the win at the end of the day. But the good thing about it is we play them again on Sunday, so we can get some redemption. I can't wait for that.”