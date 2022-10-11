The Brooklyn Nets are dealing with several injuries ahead of their home opener on Oct 19th. Head Coach Steve Nash said Wednesday that Joe Harris and Seth Curry would not play in Brooklyn’s two remaining preseason games.

Harris played just 14 games last season before undergoing a pair of surgeries on an injured ankle. The sharpshooter appeared on the injury report before Brooklyn’s second preseason contest last week. Nash said Harris did not practice Wednesday but will travel with the team despite being held out for the two-game road slate.

“Joe just did some light shooting,” the Nets HC said. “We’re just still monitoring the soreness, and we’ll see how he responds tomorrow.”

Nash said Harris is experiencing soreness in his foot, not his surgically-repaired ankle.

Curry is also recovering from offseason ankle surgery and has yet to be cleared to play five-on-five. The guard started all 17 of his games with Brooklyn following the James Harden-Ben Simmons trade at last year’s deadline. He averaged 14.9 points per game on 46.8 percent shooting from three despite playing through the ankle injury. Nash said Curry is on the team’s expected timeline.

“Seth is still progressing,” Nash said. “Doing some light contact, no five on five yet. He won’t play this week but hopefully, it’s not long.”

When asked if Curry would be ready for the season opener, Nash was non-committal.

“Possibly, we’ll see,” he said. “It might be too much for me to commit to that right now. We’ll see how it goes.”

Warren is recovering from a stress fracture in his foot. The talented scorer signed with the Nets for the minimum this summer. Nash has said Warren is still “a ways away” and will be re-evaluated in November. He also said that Edmond Sumner, another minimum signing, was held out of practice and will miss Thursday’s game with a hip strain.

Brooklyn boasts a new-look roster following a busy offseason from General Manager Sean Marks. Nash was complimentary of the work Marks did this summer, saying Brooklyn is better equipped to deal with injuries as the team works to build chemistry this season.

“We’re in a way better position,” he said. “These are pivotal guys, but we have a team that can form into a deep and versatile roster. Now it’s just continuing to build every day, get better, and find that cohesion and understanding to form an identity.”