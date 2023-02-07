The Brooklyn Nets’ trade sending Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and draft picks was made official through the league office Monday. The announcement comes after Brooklyn attempted to expand the deal into a three-team trade.

“(The) Nets-Mavs trade still hasn’t been made official with (the) league office because (the) Nets are evaluating opportunities to expand (the) deal with a third team,” Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported earlier on Monday. “Teams are expected to make two-way deal official in (the) next couple of hours – unless Nets find something bigger to fold into it.”

The delay comes due to stipulations that prevent Brooklyn from packaging Dinwiddie or Finney-Smith with other players as part of a separate trade. Both players can be moved ahead of Thursday’s deadline, but only in individual deals.

Several sources indicate the Nets had discussions with the Toronto Raptors as a possible third team while attempting to expand the deal. Marc Stein reported Brooklyn had interest in Pascal Siakam, although signals “have reflected a reluctance” from the Raptors to include the forward in a trade. The Nets’ interest in Siakam makes sense as Brooklyn attempts to find a second scorer to pair alongside Kevin Durant.

Siakam is averaging a career-high 24.7 points per game this season. The 6’9″ forward is finishing around the rim at a career-best rate (75.3 percent) while also shooting a career-high (48.8 percent) on mid-range jumpers (10-16 feet). Defensively, Siakam’s 7’3″ wingspan would fit seamlessly alongside Durant and Ben Simmons in the Nets’ switch-heavy scheme.

Pascal Siakam led the Raptors to the W with a team-high 27 PTS, 4 REB, and 6 AST 🌶️ pic.twitter.com/C3cJV2QeRw — NBA (@NBA) January 8, 2023

Stein also reported Brooklyn “explored the feasibility” of packaging Dinwiddie with draft compensation to acquire Fred VanVleet, a deal the Nets could still facilitate now that the Kyrie Irving trade is official. However, Brooklyn does not intend to move Dinwiddie, sources told Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer.

With the Nets unable to package Dinwiddie or Finney-Smith, they are limited to mid-sized contracts in Joe Harris ($18.6M), Royce O’Neale ($9.2M), Nic Claxton ($8.5M), Seth Curry ($8.4M), and Patty Mills ($6.4M) in further trades. They also have a coveted-young prospect in Cam Thomas, three first-round picks and as many as five second-rounders at their disposal. And Wojnarowski reported Sunday that Brooklyn will remain aggressive leading up to Thursday’s deadline.

“Now for Brooklyn, they want to get back to work,” Woj said. “They’ve got the three picks they got in this trade, they have a future Philadelphia first-round pick and they’ll be aggressive with those picks to go out between now and Thursday’s trade deadline to try to get more help around Kevin Durant.”