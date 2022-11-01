Nets fans respond to Kyrie Irving with ‘Fight Antisemitism’ shirts courtside Monday

Following the controversy surrounding his social media posts linking to an antisemitic film and a heated press conference Saturday, Kyrie Irving returned to action for the Brooklyn Nets Monday.

In response to Irving’s actions, a group of Jewish fans sat courtside wearing “Fight Antisemitism” shirts during Brooklyn’s 116-109 win. The fans sat between the scorer’s table and the Indiana Pacers bench, making them visible throughout the game on the YES Network broadcast.

A group of fans sitting courtside at the Brooklyn Nets game are wearing "Fight Antisemitism" shirts. pic.twitter.com/Fojrdd0Thn — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 1, 2022

Irving’s posts sharing a link to the film “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America,” drew an uproar due to the material’s antisemitic and homophobic messaging. The Nets and NBA released statements in response to Irving’s posts. Nets owner Joe Tsai also voiced his disappointment on Twitter.

Nets head coach Steve Nash, who was just let go Tuesday, declined to comment pregame Monday when asked if the team would discipline Irving. Among the group sitting courtside Monday was Aaron Jungreis, a 52-year-old season ticket holder.

“They should not keep a guy like that around,” Jungreis said via Ian O’Connor. “A lot of people are going to cancel (their tickets). They have to discipline him some way.”

The fans reportedly attempted to interact with Irving throughout the game. Jungreis said that Irving told the group, “grateful for you guys”, although he viewed the comment as sarcastic.

“We told him we love him anyway, even though we know he hates us,” Jungreis said.

Irving has since deleted the tweet. The seven-time All-Star was not made available to the media postgame. Nash said he was not involved in the organization’s internal conversations on the situation. He said Irving taking the tweet down “certainly helps”, but did not comment on whether the organization asked the guard to do so.

“Like I said, I wasn’t in on all those conversations so, I can’t comment on them,” Nash said. “I knew there was a process in place so I allowed that process to take place.”

Irving defended his posts in his postgame press conference Saturday, saying he does not agree the film was antisemitic or that he was promoting it by posting a link. Jungreis told ESPN Monday that he feels the Nets are wrong if they don’t take disciplinary action.

“I hope he realizes how much antisemitism he is stoking by putting out a film like this,” he said. “Which is extremely anti-Jewish. And I hope he comes to his senses. I think he should be suspended and he should understand what he did, but I don’t know if they will.”

Nash said the organization did have a talk with Irving regarding his posts. The head coach added that he hopes both parties can grow through the experience.

“I just hope that we all grow through this together,” he said. “There’s always an opportunity for us to grow and understand new perspectives. I think the organization is trying to take that stance that we (need to) communicate through this and all come out in a better position with more understanding and wanting to have empathy for every side of this debate and situation.”