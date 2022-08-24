Nets get mix of encouraging, scary predictions after Kevin Durant trade saga

After Kevin Durant re-committed to the Brooklyn Nets, the predictions on the team’s 2022-23 season have been largely positive. However, it is not without uncertainties.

According to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, several NBA executives see the Nets competing for a Top 4 spot in the Eastern Conference. They may have had a chaotic offseason, but the talent is there and a healthier and available roster should help. One Western Conference exec even shared that Brooklyn “could be the best regular season team in the East.”

“I don’t think they will be, but I think they could be. I think they’re probably a top-four team in the East with Milwaukee, Philadelphia and Boston,” the said exec furthered.

Another executive, a general manager from an East team, added: “Brooklyn’s a top-four team in the East. They can be really good depending on what Simmons can bring.”

Of course, as mentioned, the Nets’ future isn’t without any worries. After the trade drama, it will be interesting to see how Kevin Durant will conduct himself, especially if Brooklyn gets off to a bad start.

“There’s a very predictable unpredictability, a predictable chaos, a predictable waffling. What really would surprise you at this point?” another NBA GM said.

True enough, while the Nets have the talent to compete, it is still unknown how the offseason events affected the whole team and KD himself. His re-commitment might only be fueled by the fact that there is no good trade available, but should the chances of a title run diminish, it is worth wondering if he would want out once again.

Besides, there was a real threat of Durant sitting out the whole campaign after he issued that trade ultimatum to the Nets. If the going gets tough, it’s hard to determine what he’s going to do.

For now, though, the Nets can only prepare for the games in the upcoming season and hope that it won’t be as messy as their summer.