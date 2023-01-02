By Erik Slater · 2 min read

Brooklyn Nets guard Joe Harris is expected to return to the lineup Monday against the San Antonio Spurs. The Nets listed Harris as probable after he missed the team’s last four games with left knee soreness.

The sharpshooter’s return should provide a boost to a Brooklyn team that has posted the league’s best offensive rating over their last 15 games. After a slow start while returning from offseason ankle surgery, Harris had begun to resemble his old self during 10 appearances prior to being sidelined. The veteran averaged 11.1 points on 54.7 percent shooting from the field and 51.1 percent from 3-point range during that span.

The seventh-year Net has been among the NBA’s most consistent floor spacers in recent years, shooting 45.0 percent from 3-point land on 5.5 attempts per game over his last five seasons. Royce O’Neale, Yuta Watanabe and T.J. Warren have stepped up from behind the arc with Harris sidelined. However, Harris’ ability to shoot off the move offers Brooklyn greater flexibility in their offensive playbook as compared to the rest of the supporting cast.

Harris has also provided a significant lift defensively this season using his 6-foot-6 frame on the wing. The 31-year-old is Brooklyn’s highest-graded isolation defender, allowing 0.5 points per possession on those plays.

Before the four-game absence, Harris had not missed a game due to injury since Oct. 27 vs. Dallas. However, the veteran had still been working his way back into condition after undergoing a pair of reconstructive surgeries on his left ankle last season.

The Nets are on a league-best 11-game winning streak, the franchise’s longest since January 2006. The team’s 12-1 record during December marks the best month in franchise history. After a 2-6 start, Brooklyn now sits 1.5 games back of Boston for first place in the Eastern Conference.

Harris and the Nets will look to extend the streak against San Antonio before departing for a three-game road trip with stops in Chicago, New Orleans and Miami.