The Brooklyn Nets are left in a bit of a bind after trading star Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks, and it seems like they will try to supplement the roster around Kevin Durant, and have reached out to the Toronto Raptors, according to Ian Begley of SNYtv.

“The Nets in their conversations on Kyrie Irving, members of the organization, they have also touched base with Toronto about a subsequent deal,” Begley said. “Maybe that’s something that could be in play here as the trade deadline approaches on Thursday.”

This is significant news, as many were wondering whether the Nets would look to trade Durant, who requested a trade over the summer. A deal never came to fruition and Durant remains on the roster. There were some reports that the Suns would be interested if Durant were to be made available, but initial reports seem to indicate that Durant will stay put.

The Raptors hold two of the bigger trade chips remaining with Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby, although it is unclear whether both of them will be traded ahead of Thursday’s deadline.

The Nets got Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-round pick and multiple second-round picks according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Those are assets the Nets could hypothetically use in a deal with Toronto.

The Nets will likely be competing with the New York Knicks, who are reportedly willing to part with three first-round picks to acquire the player. The Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans are also said to be involved.

As far as VanVleet goes, the Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Clippers have been named as contenders.

The Nets are looking to pivot, and the good news for them is they have at least a couple of days before the deadline to work something out.