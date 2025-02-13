Brooklyn Nets forward Maxwell Lewis is set to return to action after missing six weeks with a tibia fracture. The 22-year-old joined the Nets alongside D'Angelo Russell in a Dec. 29 trade that sent Dorian Finney-Smith to the Los Angeles Lakers. However, he fractured his tibia during the opening minute of his debut.

After draining a three on his first possession during a Jan. 2 loss to the Toronto Raptors, Lewis stepped on Jakob Poeltl's foot on his way down the court, causing his leg to buckle. Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez called the injury “one of the weirdest he's ever seen.”

“It was very unfortunate. He just got thrown into the game and made a three. It was one of the weirdest injuries I've ever seen. The good thing is now he's back,” Fernandez said. “He's done a great job rehabbing with our medical and performance, and now he's ready to go. So I'm happy for him, and we'll see if he has a chance to contribute.”

Lewis is in his second NBA season after the Lakers selected him with the 40th pick in the 2023 draft. He averaged 17.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocks on 40/34/82 shooting splits over 10 G League appearances with the South Bay Lakers earlier this year.

Maxwell Lewis returning from tibia fracture for rebuilding Nets

The Nets present an ideal situation for a young player seeking an opportunity to establish himself. Lewis will re-enter the mix for a rebuilding Brooklyn squad with 11 players age 24 or younger. He'll compete for minutes in a wing rotation that features Cam Johnson, Ziaire Williams, Jalen Wilson and Tosan Evbuowman.

After avoiding what looked like a potential season-ending injury, the Nets trade acquisition is grateful for another opportunity.

“I'm just blessed and glad it's over. Now, I get to at least start what I was starting when it first happened on Jan. 1,” Lewis told Nets Wire's Sharif Phillips-Keaton. “Just getting back to playing and my routine. It's great. I'm blessed to be back.”