The Brooklyn Nets recently brought an end to their Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving experiment, dealing both players away ahead of the 2022-2023 NBA trade deadline. Former player and current analyst Jalen Rose dropped a harsh reality on the situation.

“The Nets’ experiment was one of the worst superstars in their primes trying to join up together to do something in the history of the league,” Rose said during a Super Bowl party on Saturday. “They only played 17 games together.”

Rose then added that both are now in “better” situations following their trades from the Nets.

“With that being said, they both fell into better situations. Kyrie’s about to be running with Luka (Doncic)… KD, him joining up with Devin Booker, CP3, and Deandre Ayton I feel like they are the favorites to win the West.”

The Nets had potential and played well this season. Kyrie Irving’s trade request forced the Nets into a difficult situation. They could have ignored his request and watched him leave during the summer while receiving nothing in return. Brooklyn ultimately decided to trade Irving to Dallas which led to KD getting dealt to Phoenix.

Brooklyn still has Ben Simmons on the roster. However, Simmons is far from the player he once was during his time in Philadelphia with the 76ers. The Nets received some talented pieces in their trades, but losing Irving and Durant within the same week is nothing short of a nightmare for fans.

Jalen Rose’s take on the Nets is a tremendous way to sum up their experiment.