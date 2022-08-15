ESPN television personality Stephen A. Smith has been missing from ‘First Take’ for over a month now. He has been recovering from shoulder surgery on a partially torn rotator cuff and bicep. On Sunday night, Smith took to Twitter to announce that he will finally be returning to the television show Monday morning. In his video, he also talked about some of the topics he plans to discuss. One of them involve Kevin Durant and his trade demand from the Brooklyn Nets.

Guess who is BACK tomorrow 😀😀😀😀😀 pic.twitter.com/Lf7LushuIe — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) August 15, 2022

“I’ll be back, Monday morning, 10am eastern standard time. There’s a whole bunch of stuff to get into,” Smith said. He then said with an interesting grin and tone: “But I haven’t had an opportunity to comment about KD (Kevin Durant) and his trade demand… it’s been a while. But I’m ready.”

Smith has been known for saying outlandish things and does not shy away from confrontation. It will be very interesting to see exactly what his take is on Durant’s situation.

Just hours before NBA free agency opened up, news surfaced that Durant had demanded a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. It prompted many teams to hold up from making personnel decisions because they wanted to see how the Durant saga would play out.

Here we are, over a month out from that news breaking and Durant still has not been traded. The most recent rumor had him wanting to go to Boston. The Celtics reportedly made an offer but the Nets refused and counted with a massive asking price.

It’s unknown at this point if Durant will return to Brooklyn. It became public Durant has serious dislike for head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks. That makes it very difficult to bring him back to Brooklyn.