Deandre Ayton assigned Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson a nickname ahead of the 2019 season: “The Twins.” His reasoning was simple: they did everything together, on and off the court.

That trend will continue this offseason with Johnson committing to play for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup alongside Bridges. The Nets duo joins a roster of rising NBA stars that includes Anthony Edwards, Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Haliburton, Brandon Ingram, Jaren Jackson Jr., Walker Kessler and Austin Reaves.

Johnson's free agency is among the top storylines of the Nets' offseason. After joining Brooklyn in the blockbuster trade that sent Kevin Durant to Phoenix, the 6-foot-8 sharpshooter averaged 16.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.3 steals on 47.5 percent shooting. More importantly, he was the team's top playoff performer during a first-round sweep against the 76ers, averaging 18.5 points on 50.9 percent shooting from the field and 42.9 percent from three (7.0 attempts per game). That included a 22-point first half on 9-of-13 shooting in Game 2 at Philadelphia.

HAVE A HALF, CAM JOHNSON. 22 points (Playoff career-high)

4 threes

9/13 FG 📺: TNT | Game 2 | PHI Leads 1-0#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/e8smk0R9tm — NBA (@NBA) April 18, 2023

After turning down a four-year extension from Phoenix worth between $66 and $72 million early this season, league executives are now projecting Cam Johnson to earn a deal as high as four years, $90 million. The Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons are among the teams expected to pursue the 27-year-old. The Nets plan to match “any realistic offer sheet” for Johnson, according to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer.

It remains to be seen what Brooklyn considers “realistic,” but Bridges made it known how he wants his team to approach Johnson's upcoming negotiations:

Mikal Bridges with a message to the Nets ahead of Cam Johnson’s free agency. pic.twitter.com/h9AmWLvrqv — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) May 25, 2023

The duo will now have over a month to discuss Johnson's future in Brooklyn.

Team USA will open training camp on August 3 in Las Vegas before its first exhibition game against Puerto Rico on August 7. They will then make stops in Spain and the United Arab Emirates before opening World Cup play in the Philippines on August 26 against New Zealand. The tournament will conclude on September 10.