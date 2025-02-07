Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson heard his name in trade rumors ahead of this week's NBA trade deadline. After the deadline passed, Johnson opened up about what that experience for him was like. With so much movement across the association, it's easy for one to think a rumor could come to fruition. That's natural for most NBA players.

Johnson admits the constant chatter was in his head leading up to Thursday afternoon's deadline, per New York Post's Brian Lewis.

“This [deadline] was a little different because I heard a lot of different stuff, just a lot,” Johnson said. “Every three days somebody's coming to me with something completely different. I didn't want to give my energy to any of those situations because you're setting yourself up.”

Johnson remained level-headed and did his best to not get so wrapped up in the constant trade talks. Averaging 19.3 points on 48.8% shooting, including 41.7% from deep, 4.0 rebounds, and 0.8 steals per game, Johnson's name was tied to many teams, including the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Amid the Nets finalizing a buyout agreement with Ben Simmons, Johnson is staying put in Brooklyn as the team continues its rebuilding phase.

Where Cam Johnson, Nets stood 24 hours before NBA deadline

Less than 24 hours before the NBA trade deadline, Nets forward Cam Johnson put his trust in the front office. If he was on the verge of being traded Thursday, Johnson had faith he'd receive notice, per ClutchPoints' Erik Slater.

“When they feel the need to tell me something, I trust that they’ll tell me,” Johnson said. “Obviously, in my situation, you hope that they give you enough of a heads up and not just something happens, and then 30 minutes later, they call you and say goodbye. But I’ve been traded at 2 AM the night before the deadline. So you’re not in the clear until it’s really over.”

“Every time somebody taps you on the shoulder, you’re preparing yourself for news or anything that can happen. But at the same time, I just try to keep in mind that I’m blessed to be in a position where I get to play the game I love and compete and still just be able to handle what’s in front of me,” Johnson concluded.

The Nets lost to the Washington Wizards 119-102 on Wednesday. Keon Johnson scored a team-high 25 points, six rebounds, and three steals. Johnson added 17 points, including three threes, and three rebounds.