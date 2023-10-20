Cam Johnson is progressing toward a potential return to the Brooklyn Nets' lineup. With opening night vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers five days away, head coach Jacque Vaughn said Johnson is expected to practice for the first time this preseason Saturday.

The Nets were dealt an unexpected blow when Johnson strained his hamstring days before the start of training camp. Vaughn said last week that Brooklyn would be “extremely cautious” with the injury to ensure the 6-foot-8 sharpshooter is ready for opening night. The Nets held Johnson out of their final two preseason games this week, but Vaughn said he has not suffered any setbacks.

Following his trade to Brooklyn at last year's deadline, Johnson averaged 16.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.4 steals on 47/37/85 shooting splits. The 28-year-old was the team's most consistent performer during a first-round sweep against Philadelphia, averaging 18.5 points on 50.9 percent shooting from the field and 42.9 percent from three (7.0 attempts per game). That included a 22-point first half on the road in Game 2.

HAVE A HALF, CAM JOHNSON. 22 points (Playoff career-high)

4 threes

9/13 FG 📺: TNT | Game 2 | PHI Leads 1-0#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/e8smk0R9tm — NBA (@NBA) April 18, 2023

Johnson's elite floor-spacing is a crucial ingredient in the Nets' starting unit as they attempt to build a sufficient halfcourt offense around Ben Simmons and Nic Claxton. The former lottery pick is a career 39.3 percent shooter from deep on 5.6 attempts per game. He also flashed his growing ability as an on-ball creator after stepping into an expanded role in Brooklyn last season.

Johnson signed a four-year, $94.5 million contract extension this offseason. If available for opening night, he'll join a projected Nets starting unit featuring Spencer Dinwiddie and Mikal Bridges alongside Simmons and Claxton.