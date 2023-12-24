Cam Thomas addresses the elephant in the room after the Nets furthered the Pistons' misery.

The Brooklyn Nets handed the Detroit Pistons their 26th straight loss in a competitive Eastern Conference matchup. The Nets' 126-115 victory moved them to 14-15, as they sit at ninth in the East. Third-year guard Cam Thomas had another solid scoring night, but the hoop was not the only thing he took a shot at. Thomas could not resist addressing the Pistons' losing streak.

Nets survive the Pistons to end their losing streak but make life worse for Detroit

Cam Thomas ended the night with 20 points, three assists, and two rebounds. His play helped lift the Nets over the Pistons, who wanted to end their losing streak in Brooklyn. However, Thomas made sure that did not happen and addressed the elephant in the room after the game:

“Everybody knows what's going on in the NBA. It's not a hidden secret. Obviously, you don't wanna be that team,” Thomas said, per YES Network.

The Nets are happy they were not the team Detroit snapped their losing streak on. Nevertheless, Brooklyn has problems of its own to take care of.

Before the win against the Pistons, Brooklyn was on a concerning losing streak. The Nets lost five straight coming into Saturday night's matchup. Thankfully, the team was able to put together a cohesive performance and get a victory.

Mikal Bridges led the team with 29 points, seven assists, and six rebounds. The Nets had seven players score in the double digits. Furthermore, Brooklyn amassed 10 steals, three blocks, and kept their turnovers to 10.

Brooklyn returns to the floor for a tough test against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, December 27th.