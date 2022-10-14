‘Can Giannis shoot?’: Ben Simmons’ eye-opening take on criticism over shooting woes

The Brooklyn Nets are hoping for a better season after flaming out in the first round of the NBA playoffs last year. Much of that hinges on the Nets star point guard Ben Simmons. Simmons sat out all of last season dealing with mental and physical issues.

Things have not got any easier for this offseason. Recently, a video of Simmons throwing up an air ball at an outdoor practice at a park in Brooklyn went viral. Criticism once again raged online on Simmons’ inability to shoot the ball. Following the Nets’ preseason win over the Bucks Wednesday, Simmons met with ESPN staff writer Nick Friedell.

During that conversation, Simmons made a bold remark and comparison to one of the game’s elites.

“What do you do when people are like, ‘Ben can’t shoot, or Ben’s not going to go to the line?”‘ said Simmons. “They’re going to say that regardless. Even if I hit a shot, what are they going to say? ‘I still can’t.’ F—, I can’t make everybody happy, you know? … That’s like saying can Giannis [Antetokounmpo] shoot? Can he?”

It is fair to say that both Simmons and Giannis were not great shooters when they entered the league. That’s where the comparisons stop. The NBA Finals MVP spent the required time to improve. He has become a much better shooter because he put in the work. He hit 19 of 20 free throws in a closeout NBA Finals game, dropping 50 points. He can now even knock down an occasional trey.

Can Simmons do any of that? Has he put in the time to one day accomplish that? All signs point to no, he has not.