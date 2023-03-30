Brooklyn Nets beat reporter for ClutchPoints. Graduate of Lehigh University and the Newhouse School of Communications at Syracuse University. Lehigh Football and Syracuse Football alum. Keeping you up to date on everything Nets. Follow on Twitter below.

The Nets’ lack of depth behind breakout center Nic Claxton has been a frequent talking point this season. Brooklyn ranks 29th in rebounding, allowing 11.4 offensive boards per game. The glaring roster hole had largely been viewed as an indictment of second-year big man Day’Ron Sharpe’s lack of development.

The 29th pick in the 2021 draft struggled to produce early this year, eventually falling out of the rotation. After the Nets’ failed 10-day experiment with veteran big man Nerlens Noel, Sharpe has gotten a second opportunity in Brooklyn’s rotation. And the 21-year-old suddenly has the look of a quality backup center.

Sharpe has forced his imprint while appearing in the Nets’ last four games, averaging 10.8 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks on 68.0 percent shooting. The North Carolina product’s 21 offensive rebounds during that span are the most of any player in the league despite playing just 15.8 minutes per game.

Head coach Jacque Vaughn joked Sunday when asked if Brooklyn’s signings of Noel and center Moses Brown to 10-day deals were a motivation tactic for their talented young big man:

“Of course, we wouldn’t do that. We wouldn’t sign those two bigs to motivate Day’Ron Sharpe to be a professional and bring all he has every single day,” Vaughn replied sarcastically. “At the end of the day these guys are here in this league because they have a competitive nature about it. That’s why they got here. That’s why they’re the one-percenters.

“And sometimes you have to tap into that competitive nature… Sometimes you need a little nudge, and Day’Ron has responded extremely well by having another big on the roster.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Nets are no strangers to sudden contributions from end-of-bench pieces. Edmond Sumner, Yuta Watanabe and Patty Mills have all turned in high-level minutes when called upon at points in the season. Vaughn would tell you that Sharpe’s resurgence after being demoted from Brooklyn’s rotation exemplifies the “stay-ready” mantra he has preached all season.

“I’d say it was hard early on. It was a challenge. Now, I’d say it is what it is,” Sharpe said of his inconsistent minutes. “You can only control what you can control. I’m just the type of dude where I really don’t let things get ingrown. Something happens and a couple of hours go by and I’m over it.”

Sharpe said Vaughn’s emphasis on off-court habits even when not in the rotation has allowed him to rejoin the rotation late in the year without missing a beat.

“JV is always preaching habits and being more professional, things off the court especially,” he said. “Watching film after the game, just getting what you need. Even though I’m young, still getting what you need and doing what you have to do to get ready for the game.”

After splitting a back-to-back in Miami and Orlando this weekend, the Nets find themselves a half-game up on the Heat for the East’s sixth seed with seven left to play. Sharpe’s contributions could play a vital role as Brooklyn hopes to avoid falling into the play-in for the second consecutive season.