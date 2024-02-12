Day'Ron Sharpe is set to return.

The Brooklyn Nets are receiving more reinforcements Tuesday vs. the Boston Celtics, with Day'Ron Sharpe set to return following a month-long absence due to a hyperextended knee.

Sharpe was one of the Nets' most pleasant surprises early this year before he was sidelined. After struggling to crack the Nets' rotation during his first two seasons, the 2021 first-round pick solidified a rotation role, averaging 7.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 0.9 blocks in 16.0 minutes per game, all career-highs. Sharpe has posted a 9.1 net rating swing (points scored per 100 possessions minus points allowed per 100 possessions), ranking first on the Nets and in the 91st percentile among NBA centers, per CleaningTheGlass.

The North Carolina product has continued his dominance on the boards, ranking second in the NBA in rebounding percentage (minimum 100 minutes played), behind only Andre Drummond.

Wanted to quickly highlight this play from Day'Ron Sharpe last night. Outworking three Wizards for an offensive board before dropping a slick dime to Cam Johnson. Sharpe is a different player this season. pic.twitter.com/b67CJ2LwRm — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) December 9, 2023

Quite the offensive board and finish by Day'Ron Sharpe in a big spot. pic.twitter.com/itxA4IZbE3 — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) November 4, 2023

More notably, he made significant strides as a finisher offensively, a weakness in prior seasons. Sharpe is shooting 57.5 percent from the field while converting a career-high 66% of his attempts at the rim. Those improvements even translated to the free-throw line, with the big man converting 17-of-25 attempts (68%) over his last eight games before the injury.

Day’Ron Sharpe came in and gave the Nets four points and two rebounds in three minutes. Including this dunk over Kristaps Porzingis. Really nice quick burst from Sharpe. pic.twitter.com/kXerNSxJik — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) November 5, 2023

Sharpe benefited from Brooklyn's shift to drop coverage against the pick-and-roll early this year after struggling to defend in space his first two seasons. Opponents are scoring 4.5 fewer points per 100 possessions with Sharpe on the floor. That ranks first on the Nets and in the 83rd percentile among NBA centers. The 22-year-old has posted a 2.9 block percentage, placing him in the 85th percentile among centers.

Back-to-back blocks for Day'Ron Sharpe. He's been a huge difference-maker tonight. pic.twitter.com/9BclwoTXcZ — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) December 23, 2023

Quite the block from Day'Ron Sharpe. pic.twitter.com/yHRVJx2TBU — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) December 15, 2023

It remains to be seen how Ben Simmons' return will impact Sharpe's minutes. The three-time All-Star has started alongside Nic Claxton in Brooklyn's last three games. However, head coach Jacque Vaughn has broken up the pair of non-shooters as the games progressed, playing Simmons at center for extended stretches.

Following a blowout win over the San Antonio Spurs, the Nets will look to build momentum during a home-away back-to-back against the Celtics before the All-Star break.