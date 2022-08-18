‘He can’t shoot bro’: Ben Simmons trolled hard by random fan who calls him Russell Westbrook to his face

Ben Simmons isn’t exactly the most well-loved personality in the NBA right now. The fact that he sat out the entire season for the Brooklyn Nets due to injury after forcing a trade away from the Philadelphia 76ers probably has a lot to do with this.

A random fan came across Ben Simmons in the mall and he decided to go full savage on the Nets guard. To make matters worse, he filmed the entire encounter on his mobile phone. As expected, it resulted in a hilariously awkward moment (h/t NBACentral on Twitter):

They ran into Ben Simmons at the mall 😅 (h/t @realnbaquotxz) pic.twitter.com/JRUYGR4xPQ — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) August 18, 2022

You can see in Simmons’ face that he wasn’t happy with how the fan walked up to him inside a store. The dude started calling him Russell Westbrook, which seemed to be a joke made on purpose. It was at this point that two guys — presumably Simmons’ security — approached the fan and motioned for him to get away from the former Rookie of the Year.

As he was exiting, the fan had to blurt one final insult for the Nets star, saying that “he cant’ shoot, bro.” That’s savage.

It also seems like Ben had a couple of things to say to the fan as he was leaving. His message was inaudible but it was clear that he was giving the troll an earful.

Let’s just hope Ben Simmons returns to the basketball court sooner rather than later. This man has a lot of making up to do.