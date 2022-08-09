‘He’s been doing everything behind the scenes’: Kyrie Irving’s outlook on Nets future amid Kevin Durant trade drama

Kevin Durant made headlines yet again on Monday after it was revealed that his ultimatum for Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai required the firing of head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks as the conditions for KD to remain with the team. Throughout this entire ordeal, Kyrie Irving has remained mum as his future with the team also lies in the balance.

As it turns out, however, Kyrie has been nothing but loyal to the Nets ever since he decided to opt into the final year of his deal earlier in the summer. NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that Irving has been the model professional thus far (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“Right now, Kyrie Irving he opted into his contract, he’s committed to the Nets and from everything I have been told, he’s been doing everything behind the scenes,” Shams said. “… I think what you are going to see from Kyrie Irving is just a level of high professionalism and I think that’s what he’s shown since he opted in.”

Shams also pointed out that because of their close personal relationship, Kyrie will ultimately support KD as a friend. Irving wants Durant to be happy, so Kyrie has been nothing but supportive of KD’s desire to jump ship. Regardless of this fact, however, Irving’s loyalty to the team remains steadfast:

“I think whether Kevin Durant is traded or not, I think Kyrie Irving has an opportunity to still be a Net,” Shams said. “I think the likelihood is still that right now, the plan is for him to stay a Net going into training camp and the season.”

Based on this recent report, Irving is expected to be on his best behavior for the Nets in 2022-23. Looking at his history, though, it wouldn’t be surprising if this changes at any point in the season.