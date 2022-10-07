‘I didn’t like anything’: Kevin Durant gets brutally honest about Nets’ blowout loss vs. Heat

The Brooklyn Nets did not know what hit them on Thursday night as the Miami Heat completely blew them out in a preseason encounter, 109-80. Unsurprisingly, Kevin Durant was not at all pleased after the game, and as usual, the former league MVP was brutally honest with his assessment.

When asked what he liked about his team’s performance against Miami, KD was defiant in his response (via NBA reporter Nick Friedell of ESPN):

“I didn’t like anything,” Durant said.

He’s not wrong here. I mean, what’s to like about being humiliated by your opponents on your own home court — by no less than 29 points. I know this is the preseason, but to lose this big still has to weigh heavily on the Nets. It looks like this is the case for Durant.

KD paused after blurting out his initial response. He then followed it up by saying that he likes that “we came out of it healthy.”

Given the Nets’ injury woes over the past couple of years, this is indeed a major takeaway for them — a silver lining of sorts.

KD actually had a good performance in this one, scoring a game-high 22 points on a highly-efficient 8-of-12 from the floor. He did all that in less than 26 minutes of action. It clearly was not enough, though.

Ben Simmons (four points, 10 rebounds, four assists, and six turnovers in 25 minutes) also played in this one, but Kyrie Irving was rested.

The Nets will want to bounce back in their next game when they take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.