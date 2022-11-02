Ime Udoka’s move to Nets gets critical update in latest Woj bomb

Steve Nash is out, and right now, it’s only a matter of time before the Brooklyn Nets announce the hiring of Ime Udoka of the Boston Celtics as their new head coach. This seemingly inevitable move has been the stuff of headlines since Nash’s firing, and according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, an announcement could come shortly.

Woj reports that Udoka is expected to head to Brooklyn soon. So much so, that he could actually be coaching the Nets by the weekend (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“A formal agreement could be reached as soon as [Wednesday],” Woj said. “Ime Udoka could be on the Nets bench by as soon as this road trip this weekend.”

Woj also pointed out how Nets general manager Sean Marks sees Udoka as an able replacement for Nash because of the fact that he will be able to “command the respect of that locker room.” Udoka also spent time as an assistant to Steve Nash in Brooklyn before making the move to Boston last season, which means that he knows the players well.

Moreover, Woj stressed the fact that Udoka also has history with Ben Simmons:

“Remember, he coached Ben Simmons also in Philadelphia,” Woj continued. “And that’s as key to anything this entire Nets season. Can they get Ben Simmons going?”

"Ime Udoka could be on the Nets bench by as soon as this road trip this weekend.” We have a mid-season Woj-bomb on the HC opening in Brooklyn 💣pic.twitter.com/r8xQbUu0OI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 2, 2022

Ben Simmons has shown flashes of brilliance so far this season, but there’s no denying that the Nets will want to see much more from him moving forward. Ime Udoka could turn out to be the key ingredient in this respect, so it is clear that Brooklyn is very much willing to put all their eggs on the Udoka basket right now.