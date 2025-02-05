The Brooklyn Nets will host the Washington Wizards Wednesday night at Barclays Center. Day'Ron Sharpe is questionable on the team's injury report due to left hamstring tightness.

Here's everything we know about Sharpe's injury and playing status vs. the Wizards.

Day'Ron Sharpe injury status vs. Wizards

Sharpe exited last week's blowout win over the Charlotte Hornets with hamstring tightness. However, he returned for back-to-back wins over the Houston Rockets in the Nets' previous two games. The fourth-year center missed the first six weeks of the regular season due to a left hamstring strain he suffered early in training camp.

A questionable tag indicates Sharpe is still experiencing discomfort in his hamstring. While he'll have an outside chance to play, the Nets would be wise to take a cautious approach after he missed an extended period early this season.

Sharpe has been one of Brooklyn's most consistent players lately. The 23-year-old has averaged 9.1 points and 6.6 rebounds on 57.0 percent shooting in 18.4 minutes per game over his last 14 appearances. He's posted a 0.3 box-plus minus during that span, the team's second-highest mark among players averaging over 15 minutes per game (minimum nine games played) behind only D'Angelo Russell (1.2).

The 2021 first-round pick is in the final year of his rookie contract and will be a restricted free agent this summer.

Nic Claxton will start at center vs. Washington. If Sharpe can't go, Ben Simmons and Trendon Watford could see minutes as small-ball center options.

Cam Johnson will return for Wednesday's matchup following a six-game absence due to an ankle sprain. The 28-year-old has been the Nets' most consistent player this season, averaging a career-high 19.4 points per game on 49/42/90 shooting splits over 35 appearances.