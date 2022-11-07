Isiah Thomas roasts Nets fan who called him ‘bum’ over Kevin Durant argument

The Brooklyn Nets franchise found itself in so much controversy over the past few weeks after Kyrie Irving tweeted out his apparent support for an anti-Semitic film and after they fired head coach Steve Nash. One subject that shouldn’t be of much debate is Kevin Durant’s continued excellence. Through 10 games, Durant has averaged 31.5 points on excellent efficiency, shooting 52 percent from the field, and he recently led the Nets to back-to-back victories without Irving.

However, with the Nets’ disappointing 4-6 start to the season despite having championship aspirations, one notable pundit wondered where Durant’s dominance has gone, gaudy stat lines notwithstanding. Speaking on NBA TV, two-time champion and Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas thought that Durant’s stellar scoring numbers didn’t mean as much as they used to in the grand scheme of winning.

“He used to get 30 and that meant he dominated the game. Now his 30 is just 30,” Thomas said.

Zeke’s remarks, surely enough, drew the ire of some fans, especially after Kevin Durant put the Charlotte Hornets to bed with a crunch-time triple to claim the Nets’ second win in as many nights. The fan went as far as to call the 12-time All-Star a “bum”, questioning his credentials in the process.

But Isiah Thomas, still every bit the fiery personality he was back in his playing days, made sure to put the fan who insulted him back in his place.

“When you hold your opponent to under 100 points your 30 points can dominate a game. When your opponents score 120-130 the individual 30 is not dominant. That’s why I get paid to “teach” you not “debate” with you @_lifeofwarreng,” Thomas wrote.

Nevertheless, the most interesting aspect of this entire story is thinking about whether Zeke is right in his assessment of Durant, and whether his performances mean less when things evolve into a high-scoring affair.

Still, this argument could devolve into a matter of semantics the more we dive right into it. For example, just how is the word “dominant” being defined in this scenario? Is it only a matter of feeling like Kevin Durant has taken over the game, like he’s done for the Nets over the past few games? Or is it about willing his team to victory, no matter the cost?

The merit of Thomas’ remark about Durant’s perceived dominance can be debated all day long. But hurling insults to anyone, much less a legend of the sport, is a huge no-no. The fan surely discovered what it meant to “f–k around and find out” after Thomas roasted him alive.