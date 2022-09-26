Kevin Durant breaks silence on if he’s ‘disappointed’ he wasn’t traded

Kevin Durant is still with the Brooklyn Nets despite all that had transpired during the time when he was actively seeking for a trade in the summer. Asked if he was frustrated that he was not able to get his wish to get a ticket out of Brooklyn, the former NBA MVP responded with a straightforward and diplomatic response during the NBA Media Day on Monday.

“No. Not disappointed. I’m not disappointed. I’m doing what I love to do first off…I still love to play,” Durant said per Via Erik Slater. “Regardless of what happened over the summer I’m not gonna let that affect what I do on the court.”

It is well known that Kevin Durant wanted a trade so much that it came to a point that he reportedly made Nets owner Joe Tsai choose between him and the duo of head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks. Tsai ended up crushing Kevin Durant’s attempt to strong-arm him into making such a decision that would favor the superstar forward’s agenda. Durant, however, would rather look back on it with a positive spin.

“I know I’m that good that you’re not just gonna give me away. That’s one thing that I did appreciate from Sean and Joe.”

With Kevin Durant still in Brooklyn’s fold, the Nets should be one of the top contenders again for the NBA title despite missing the playoffs in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Durant signed a four-year deal worth $194.22 million with the Nets in 2021.