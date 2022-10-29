Kevin Durant, Nets get major boost with return of sharpshooter

Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry will make his season debut Saturday against the Indiana Pacers.

Curry missed Brooklyn’s first five games while recovering from offseason ankle surgery. The Nets assigned the guard to their G-League affiliate in Long Island for practice earlier this week before recalling him. Curry said he is still feeling soreness in his ankle with his rehab going slower than he expected.

“There’s been good days, good weeks and bad weeks. I thought it’d be a little faster honestly. I thought I’d be ready a couple months ago,” Curry said via Brian Lewis of The New York Post. “But it’s hard to tell with rehab, a couple different things done to the ankle. But overall it’s been progressing just a little slower than I thought it would. But I wouldn’t say anything alarming set it back.”

“Definitely still a little bit of pain or discomfort,” he continued. “Some days I feel really good and other days the recovery is tough. So I mean if there wasn’t pain or discomfort, I’d be giving it a go. So weird thing I’m trying to work through, and like I said we’d thought it’d just get better but it’s just very slow.”

Seth Curry getting pull-up work with KD and Kyrie. Appears to be moving well and planting comfortably off his ankle. pic.twitter.com/s6Tu3DHxje — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) October 17, 2022

The 32-year-old came to the Nets as part of the James Harden-Ben Simmons deal at last year’s deadline. Curry started all 17 of his games with Brooklyn following the trade, averaging 14.9 points on 46.8 percent shooting from three while battling the ankle injury. The Duke product has cemented himself as one of the league’s top shooters during his six NBA seasons, converting on 43.9 percent of his 3-point attempts.

Brooklyn will also receive a shooting boost Saturday with the return of Joe Harris, who is recovering from ankle surgery. The sharpshooter missed Thursday’s game, the second of a back-to-back, for injury management. Harris said he and Curry have been together frequently while sharing the rehab experience.

“Seth and I have (been) together a lot, even this summer, in terms of rehab situation and then returning back to play. We’ve had a number of stay-readies and stuff together,” Harris said. “I know he’s excited to come back and play and I know we’re excited to have him. He’s an unbelievable player and he’s going to help us out a ton.”

Kevin Durant and the Nets are off to a 1-4 start to the season. They rank 28th in the league in 3-point shooting at 32.1 percent. They will look to get back on track with the returns of Joe Harris and Seth Curry for a favorable stretch of matchups that includes Indiana twice, Chicago, Washington and Charlotte.