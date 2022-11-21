Published November 21, 2022

By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

As if the Brooklyn Nets don’t already have enough to deal with, now they are in the midst of a controversy involving Kevin Durant. The superstar recently came out and said that expectations need to be tempered because of the talent around him when Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons were inactive.

Durant essentially took his infamous “can’t win with those cats” comment into real life and listed those cats by name, putting Edmond Sumner, Joe Harris, Royce O’Neale and Nic Claxton on blast. On an episode of The ETCs, Durant took accountability for his words and explained that he didn’t do a great job of explaining himself.

"I was trying to protect my teammates from like the expectations from everybody else… I felt bad about it… My approach could have been way better." Kevin Durant clarifies comments he made earlier this week about Nets teammates (via @boardroom)pic.twitter.com/LoS6Iu1ZlHhttps://t.co/6B8zocvshK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 21, 2022

“I was trying to protect my teammates from like the expectations from everybody else,” the Nets superstar said. “Do you see the progression of our team and what we’re doing and [that] guys are stepping up and trying to do more? So when they’re actually in those roles and getting back to, ‘Alright, this is what we need you here for,’ Edmond’s gonna be better. Royce’s gonna be better. [Claxton] is gonna be better. I’m gonna be better. Joe’s gonna be better…I definitely could have worded it better. I won’t put that on anybody but myself because I could have explained it like this.”

The Nets showed some serious fight as their two other stars navigate separate issues. Fortunately for Brooklyn, both Irving and Simmons are back on the court. Simmons looked like his old self at the perfect time, as the Nets are going to be facing the Philadelphia 76ers in their next game.