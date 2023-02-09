On Thursday morning, former NBA player Etan Thomas voiced his criticism on IG of the Brooklyn Nets franchise for failing to acquire any superstar in return for Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden as their Big 3 experiment completely failed. That resulted in Kendrick Perkins claiming KD and Kyrie basically ran the franchise and did whatever they wanted. Well, that didn’t impress Durant, who went right at Perk’s throat with a vicious response.

Kevin Durant took a shot at Kendrick Perkins in @etanthomas36's Instagram comments this morning:

Respectfully, Perkins isn’t wrong. Irving was an absolute nightmare for the Nets when it came to staying drama free. KD requested a trade last summer, rescinded it, urged Brooklyn to sign certain players, including Harden, and then now, he’s on his way out as well after the Kyrie trade.

While Thomas has a point, it’s not like Joe Tsai and the front office didn’t get some talent in return. Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, Mikal Bridges, and Cam Johnson are all solid pieces. Plus, four unprotected first-round picks from Phoenix will surely help them get back on track. It looks more like a retool than a rebuild at the Barclays Center.

The reality is Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving had a lot of pull within the Nets organization, especially KD. Will he admit it? Probably not. But, we’re not blind.

Now, it’s time for the Nets to head in a different direction after one of the biggest failures in NBA history despite having three of the best players ever playing together.

As for Durant, perhaps he’ll get another ring in Phoenix. Perkins meanwhile will continue to bring the heat with his hot takes. Nothing new there.