By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Is Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant on the same level as Michael Jordan and many other greats when it comes to scoring? For NBA legend Dominique Wilkins, there is no doubt about that.

In a video tribute prepared by the Nets as Durant surpasses the Hall of Famer on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, Wilkins was full of praises for KD and his ability to score the ball at a high level. The Atlanta Hawks great also shared what it takes to be a great scorer, qualities that Durant possesses.

“What goes in to being a great scorer? Well, it’s a lot of components. You know, it starts very early, but it’s also about how hard you work. The work you put in, that’s going to determine what you get out of it. That’s where it starts in being a great scorer, and that’s an unbelievable amount of confidence.

“A guy with unbelievable confidence in his game. He’s almost seven foot, for one. And he has one of probably the prettiest jump shots in the history of this league. He does it at his pace. He’s a guy that you can’t speed him up. You can’t make him play out of his comfort zone because he’s so gifted offensively. He stacks up with the greatest scorers to ever play this game. It’s as simple as that.”

“He stacks up with the greatest scorers to ever play this game.” 🎥 @DWilkins21 on @KDTrey5pic.twitter.com/llmRYlvr33 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 9, 2023

Kevin Durant has long been considered one of the greatest scorers in the history of the game, and he continues to solidify that status with his climb on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. He surpassed Dominique Wilkins for 14th on that list on Sunday against the Miami Heat, and he’s well on track to crack the Top 10 this 2022-23 season.

With the rate he’s scoring as well, it’s not hard to see Durant toppling Michael Jordan in the Top 5 of the all-time scoring list as well.