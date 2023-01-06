By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

It’s no secret that Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant hasn’t had the smoothest-sailing of relationships with fans, especially after his much-maligned move to the Golden State Warriors in 2016. But this time, Durant may have a strong point following his latest comments regarding the discourse surrounding the NBA and its fans.

Speaking like his ever-candid self with ESPN’s Nick Friedell, Kevin Durant put those he perceived as “entitled” fans on blast, especially after hearing fans constantly complain about the often languid intensity of regular season games.

“Fans have become more entitled than anything. So they’re starting to question our motives for the game, or how we approach the game,” Durant said. “Just shut up and watch the game tonight. We go as hard as we want to go. We go as hard as our bodies allow us to go at this point.”

At the very least, fans have a huge say in how the NBA’s product is being perceived. After all, they are the paying customers, and they help drive revenue with merchandise and ticket sales. It also doesn’t help that there is considerable uncertainty regarding superstars’ availability on a game-to-game basis, what with the ubiquity of load management.

Nevertheless, Kevin Durant urged fans to remember that professional athletes are human too. Amid the grueling 82-game grind of the regular season, players, despite being in tiptop shape, will eventually tire, especially after taking into account all the traveling and practicing required for the job. And with there being multiple games almost everyday, Durant wished that fans would take the glass half-full approach more often.

“We’re constantly moving around. So every game’s not going to be a high-intensity playoff game,” Durant added. “So if fans just stop taking us for granted, for one. Stop putting too much pressure on each athlete to live up to their standards. But then everybody appreciate what we bring to the table.”

Durant’s greatness, for sure, is something that fans must appreciate. Only three and a half years removed from a torn Achilles, KD remains very much at the top of his game. His relationship with fans may be contentious at best, but fans should know better than to take greatness for granted before it disappears like an eclipse.