Kevin Durant fires back at Patrick Beverley after rescinding trade request

It’s a good day to be a Brooklyn Nets fan. After more than a month of trade talks, Kevin Durant has ultimately decided to stay with the franchise and move forward with one goal: To win a championship. But, he’s faced no shortage of criticism on social media for dragging out this saga.

One NBA player in particular who has attacked KD is Patrick Beverley, who believes the star took away jobs from others because of the whole situation. Well, Kevin Durant responded to Pat Bev shortly after:

Durant is essentially just making a mockery of Beverley here. The Jazz guard isn’t totally wrong though, but this is just how the business operates. Superstars like KD have all the power. Pat Bev also knows how tough it is to get a job in the league. He grinded for years.

It was well-known the Nets wanted an absolute haul for their franchise cornerstone. No team was willing to meet their asking price yet and it felt more and more unlikely he would even find a trade at this point in the summer. Brooklyn was hoping all along that Kevin Durant changed his mind and stayed with the team and they got their wish.

Now, the Nets are a legitimate contender again. Kyrie Irving will surely be staying put as well after rumors he might go to the Lakers if Durant leaves. After all, he is under contract for the next four years in Brooklyn.

It’ll be interesting to see Kevin Durant and Patrick Beverley face off for the first time in 2022-23. There will surely be some exchanging of words, especially from the latter.