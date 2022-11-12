Published November 12, 2022

By Paolo Songco

Sunday night’s matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers was supposed to be one of the most highly-anticipated spectacles early in the season. Unfortunately, the Lakers will be without LeBron James, while the Nets still have Kyrie Irving sitting out.

It’s still going to be a good game, though, and for his part, Kevin Durant seems somewhat relieved that James won’t be in action when the Nets visit the Crypto.com Arena on Sunday:

“LeBron is tough to deal with when he’s on the floor,” Durant said. “We need wins. I want him to play, sure, but when he’s not out there, the game is definitely easier for us.”

LeBron and KD haven’t actually faced each other on the basketball court for four years now. They were supposed to battle it out on Sunday, but unfortunately, the circumstances just wouldn’t allow it. Durant is hoping to get another opportunity when the Lakers go to Brooklyn later in the season:

“I wish we could get back to it,” he continued. “Seeing he had a groin injury [on Wednesday]. Hopefully, that’s not as bad. Couple weeks or so. Get back right so he could get back out there and play. Hopefully bank on the next time when they come to Brooklyn we get to hoop against each other.”

LeBron James and Kevin Durant are without a doubt two of the greatest to ever pick up a basketball. We’ve all been robbed of these two future Hall of Famers going at it on the court for the past four years, and right now, we will need to wait a little longer.

The Nets host the Lakers on January 30th in what is likely going to be the last matchup between these two teams this season. Let’s just hope both LeBron and KD are going to be healthy for that one.