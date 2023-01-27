Even Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is impressed by what Brock Purdy has done in his short time as the San Francisco 49ers’ starting quarterback. So much so that KD had to agree with the Tom Brady comparison thrown at the young signal-caller.

In his Boardroom show, KD was asked about Purdy’s performance so far and if he thinks the 49ers youngster is like the “new age Tom Brady.” Purdy is the Mr. Irrelevant of the 2022 NFL Draft after he was picked last, while Brady started his career as the 199th selection in the 2000 draft class.

“I like him,” Durant said of Purdy. “It’s what it’s looking like [on the Brady comparisons]. What is it, seven in a row for him? He’s ballin’–he’s three touchdowns, 250 [yards], rolling out, throwing off the back leg. Like, he’s ballin’.”

Kevin Durant added that he sees Brock Purdy leading the 49ers to the Super Bowl and facing Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals for the title. While he called Burrow the “best quarterback in the league,” the Nets star couldn’t help but think the 49ers are going to win.

“I think they are too,” Durant said on the Purdy and the Niners potentially winning it all.

Purdy has won seven straight games as the 49ers’ starting QB, so it’s not surprising why he has turned the initial doubts on him to belief. Of course San Francisco will have to take down the Philadelphia Eagles first before they can even think of the Super Bowl, but if they do–as Durant said–it’s hard to see anyone stopping them.