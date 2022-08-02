Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant requested a trade right before NBA free agency opened just over a month ago, but it has been mostly quiet on the trade front. While the Boston Celtics’ reported inclusion in Durant discussions sparked some life in the rumor mill not too long ago, the excitement has died back down and there’s no trade in sight. Now, according to Steve Bulpett of Heavy, Durant is planning to meet with Nets owner Joe Tsai soon to discuss the situation.

“What I’m hearing is that KD is going to meet with the owner this week,” an NBA executive told Bulpett. “He’s going to go directly to the owner, Joe Tsai, sometime this week. We’ll see how that works.”

Will Kevin Durant retract his trade request or hold firm at this meeting? Who knows.

“I don’t know,” said the exec. “I have no idea what’s going to come of that meeting. There are some things that KD is unhappy about, and I’m not sure any of that gets fixed here. But maybe it does.”

Marc Stein asked the Nets about this report, and they declined to comment.

KD made his trade request not long after Kyrie Irving decided to exercise his player option for the 2022-23 season. Durant is reportedly not pleased with how things have played out with the organization, with all the Irving drama over the last year at the forefront.

The Nets are asking for the world for Kevin Durant, and rightfully so. Even though he’s nearly 34 years old and has dealt with some injury problems in recent years, he’s still one of the best players in the NBA. Brooklyn is sticking to a hardline stance with its own trade demands for Durant, leading to this stalemate, and the hope is he’ll be willing to retract his request and play out the 2022-23 season alongside Irving and Ben Simmons.

The Celtics can offer the Nets a monster package headlined by Jaylen Brown, but their status as a championship contender will limit just how much they want to give up. The Phoenix Suns’ chances took a hit once Deandre Ayton signed an offer sheet. The Toronto Raptors don’t want to trade Scottie Barnes. The Miami Heat don’t want to trade Bam Adebayo and face obstacles even if he’s involved. No other teams seem to be seriously involved.

If Kevin Durant does wind up meeting Joe Tsai in the coming days, we’ll see if he changes his mind on his future.