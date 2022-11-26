Published November 26, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is largely considered one of the greatest scorers of all-time, but despite that, he’s not putting much focus on becoming the scoring king of the NBA.

While he’s happy about LeBron James’ chase of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record, he admitted that he’s not really thinking about following in his footsteps. While that doesn’t mean he does not want to claim the title one day, he is not thinking of going after the record or whatsoever.

“I never really thought of it. I heard the talks, especially early on in my career when I was doing stuff the LeBrons, the Michael Jordans have done in the league as far as scoring, but I know how tough it is to consistently do this year in and year out, day in and day out,” the Nets forward shared.

“A lot of stuff is out of your control. But I just try to come in and be the best version of myself I can be, and whatever happens, happens.”

Kevin Durant is currently 18th on the NBA all-time scoring list. He is also averaging 28.8 points per game, putting him well on track to finish the year at no. 12 or 13 on the list this 2022-23 campaign.

When it’s all said and done in his career, Durant is undoubtedly poised to finish in the Top 5 of the scoring record. It remains to be seen if he can give LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar a run for their money, but it will definitely be wrong to doubt him.