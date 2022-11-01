Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant grew up watching Vince Carter, so it was extra special for him to surpass the basketball legend on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

On Monday against the Indiana Pacers, Durant climbed to the 19th spot of the scoring ladder, toppling Carter from the position in the process. It wasn’t a surprise since he needed just 11 points to break Carter’s mark heading to the contest, but it doesn’t make it less amazing for KD.

In his interview after their win, Durant shared how “cool” it is for him to surpass Carter. Even better, he did it with the Nets, a team that Vinsanity once played for.

“Vince Carter is the first player I watched and idolized as a kid… it’s pretty cool to pass him and I’m glad I’m doing it in a Nets uniform,” Durant said, via Anthony Puccio of Boardroom.

For what it’s worth, Vince Carter himself also sent a message to Kevin Durant after the Nets forward accomplished the latest feat. In a video posted by the official NBA Twitter, the eight-time All-Star shared how proud he is of Durant and how happy he is to see him break his record.

Carter, who was part of the then New Jersey Nets from 2004 to 2009, proceeded to share his belief that Durant is going to crack the Top 10 of the scoring list really soon.

“I know you will eclipse the Top 10 soon, and I hope I’m there to watch you do it. But until then man, congratulations once again,” VC said.

Next up for KD on the scoring list is Kevin Garnett, and sure enough, it’s only a matter of time before he breaks his scoring record as well.