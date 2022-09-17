Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant is making the most of his remaining time this offseason, and that includes giving back to his Alma Mater.

After being spotted supporting the Texas Longhorns football team against Alabama last Saturday, Durant then turned his focus to the basketball team he was once part of. The Nets forward joined the Longhorns for practice, with a recent viral video showing him guarding another player.

Imagine finishing class and then having Kevin Durant guard you at a Texas Longhorns practice 😅 (via comptonmagic/TT) pic.twitter.com/yam2opoSoK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 17, 2022

Now we don’t know the full details of his practice with the Texas Longhorns, but we bet it’s huge for the current players of the team. After all, it’s not every day they get a superstar talent like Kevin Durant practice with them.

With the season nearing as well, it’s the perfect opportunity for Durant to get some practice done. The Nets have high aspirations this offseason, especially with the uncertainty of their future following the drama that ensued this offseason. The 2022-23 season could very well be the last chance for the team to make a run for the title.

Of course Durant will be at the center of their title bid if they are to make one. While questions about his ability to lead a team to a championship has been questioned after the Nets were swept in the playoffs, he remains their best player and the team can only go as far as he can take them.

Fortunately for Nets fans, it looks like Durant remains as motivated as ever when it comes to competing.