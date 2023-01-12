The week just got uglier for TCU Horned Frogs fans. Just days after TCU football got absolutely embarrassed by Stetson Bennett and the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, TCU basketball added to the school’s woes when it suffered a collapse in a 79-75 loss in Austin against the Texas Longhorns. Of course, Brooklyn Nets superstar forward Kevin Durant was not going to let that win go by without celebrating his alma mater’s big win on Twitter.

Yessssir, another big 12 win for@TexasMBB…way to lock in fellas.. 🤘🏿

The Longhorns were down by as many as 18 points at one point in the game and looked as if they were circling down the drain against a hot-shooting TCU squad in the first half. Kevin Durant and Longhorns fans probably weren’t expecting Texas to turn things around at that point, but Texas gathered itself and went berserk in the second half where the Longhorns outscored the Horned Frogs by 17 points to steal a win from the jaws of defeat.

Timmy Allen and Dylan Disu led the way for the Longhorns starters with 17 and 14 points, respectively, while Sir’Jabari Rice provided much-needed firepower off the bench, unloading 15 points for Texas which improved to 3-1 this season against Big 12 opponents and 14-2 overall.

Like Kevin Durant and the Nets, Texas basketball has now won its last two games, a testament to the Longhorns’ resiliency amid their transition from the controversial ending of Chris Beard’s tenure in Austin.

Up next for the Longhorns is a matchup against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday.