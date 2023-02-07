In their first game since their controversial divorce with Kyrie Irving, the Brooklyn Nets suffered a 124-116 home loss at Barclays Center against Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers Monday night. Kevin Durant missed the game as he continues to recuperate from a knee injury. He also did not see much action after the contest, leaving reporters in the dust and offering up no comment as he left the Barclays Center.

Kevin Durant perhaps simply did not feel like speaking after seeing the Nets lose despite the huge performance of Cam Thomas, who exploded for 47 points in 39 minutes.

Durant is the only remnant of the Nets’ failed Big Three with James Harden and Kyrie Irving, and he might be growing frustrated again over the direction the team is going. With Harden and Irving gone, Kevin Durant is the only remaining superstar the Nets can rely on to lead them to an NBA title. This is far from how KD expected things to turn out in Brooklyn, hence the speculations that he could soon be asking for a way out ahead of this Thursday’s NBA trade deadline.

Sending Kevin Durant elsewhere just after trading Irving to the Dallas Mavericks would be an epic stretch for the Nets. In any case, they still have Durant. With so little time between now and Thursday’s trade deadline, the window could be too small for such a deal to push to be cooked. ESPN’s Zach Lowe said earlier this week most around the league don’t think a Durant trade will happen in the next few days, but perhaps this will be revisited in the offseason.

The Nets are 32-21 after the loss to the Clippers and will play the Phoenix Suns Tuesday night at home.